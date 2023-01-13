Iran-Saudi Arabia close on restoration of bilateral ties after latest talks

Seven years after Iran cut off its diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia over Riyadh's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, a restoration of Tehran-Riyadh relations may very well take place. The possibility of bilateral restoration of relations between two west asian rivals is expected after Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that two sides are looking for ways to normalise relations between the two sides.

ALSO READ | Iran-Saudi Arabia interested in more talks

"There was an agreement in our points of view to continue with the Saudi-Iran dialogue in what would eventually normalise relations between the two countries," Amirabdollahian told a group of reporters on Friday in Beirut, while referring to the meeting with his Saudi counterpart in Jordan last month.

This was the highest level of interaction between Saudi Arabia and Iran since 2016.

"We welcome the restoration of normal relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Amirabdollahian said. The hope, he added, is that eventually "we reach (an agreement on) reopening diplomatic missions and embassies in Riyadh and Tehran."

The Saudi-Iran talks began in April 2021 with an aim for bilateral restoration of diplomatic relations. The talks, brokered by Iraq, were viewed as important given the long history of friction between the Shia and Sunni powerhouses respectively.

Iran-Saudi Arabia conflict

The Iran-Saudi Arabia proxy conflict, also referred as the Middle Eastern Cold War, is an ongoing struggle for influence in West Asia between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Riyadh sees itseld as the leader of Islamic world due to presence of Islam's holiest sites in Saudi Arabia. This notion was challenged after 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran, following which the Shia-majority Iran began asserting its authority in West Asia.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE