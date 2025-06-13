/Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Chief Hossein Salami killed, claims Iran. Who is he?

Hossein Salami, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Chief, was killed in Israel's ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran on early Friday (June 13), according to Iranian state media.

Shortly after the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme.”

“We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponisation programme. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz. We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme,” he added.

Iranian state media said that Israel struck residential buildings in Tehran. “A number of people including women and children were martyred in a residential complex in Tehran,” IRNA news agency reported.

Iran's state TV earlier reported loud explosions heard in the capital. “Loud explosions being heard in different locations of the capital Tehran,” it said.

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was born in 1960 in Golpayegan. He joined the during the Iran-Iraq war, when he was pursuing college education.

He became deputy commander later as his work over the years helped him rise up through the ranks. On April 21, 2019, he replaced major general Mohammad Ali Jafari, when the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, appointed him as the new Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC.

The IRGC chief was also included in a Canadian sanctions list that included 9 Iranian entities, and 25 senior officials.

On April 8, 2019, the United States imposed economic and travel sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), along with associated organisations, companies, and individuals. In response, Hossein Salami said that the IRGC took pride in being labeled a terrorist organisation by Washington. Salami himself was later added to the sanctions list following his promotion to commander of the IRGC on April 21, 2019.

Hossein Salami is known among Revolutionary Guards commanders for his fiery and confrontational rhetoric, particularly aimed at the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia. In one televised address, Salami reportedly declared, “We are planning to break America, Israel, and their partners and allies. Our ground forces should cleanse the planet from the filth of their existence.”