/Iran retaliates against Israel's Petrochemical strikes, targets Haifa: IRGC

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it has retaliated against Israeli strikes on Iran's petrochemical sector by targeting similar facilities in Haifa. In a statement, the IRGC accused Israel of launching a dangerous escalation by attacking civilian and energy infrastructure, warning that the conflict could expand to regional energy targets and trigger wider economic repercussions with global consequences.



The development unfolded after the IDF launched airstrikes on Iranian petrochemical facilities in southwest Iran. In a statement, the military stated that the Israeli Air Force struck “several targets” at the petrochemical complex in the Mahshahr area, with more inputs related to the action will be provided later.

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US ask Israel to avoid attacks on Iran

The latest exchange unfolded after US President Trump reportedly told the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid any attacks on Iran. Israel said its latest strikes were carried out in response to an Iranian missile attack on northern Israel a day earlier, which itself had been launched following Israeli operations against Hezbollah targets in Beirut. The attack marked Israel's first direct strike on Iran since a ceasefire took effect two months ago. Iranian state media reported explosions in several cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz and Najafabad.



On the previous night, Iran launched multiple missile barrages at northern Israel, marking the first such attack since the truce was established in April. Additional rockets were later fired towards Jerusalem and parts of central and southern Israel. Iran accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire after conducting strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, where at least two people were reportedly killed. Israel's military said those attacks were a response to rocket fire launched at northern Israel by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.