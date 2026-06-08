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Iran retaliates against Israel's Petrochemical strikes, targets Haifa: IRGC

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 14:39 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 14:39 IST
Iran retaliates against Israel's Petrochemical strikes, targets Haifa: IRGC

Representative image. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The escalation came after the IDF launched airstrikes on petrochemical facilities in southwest Iran. The Israeli military said the Air Force targeted several sites within the Mahshahr petrochemical complex, adding that further details about the operation would be released at a later stage.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it has retaliated against Israeli strikes on Iran's petrochemical sector by targeting similar facilities in Haifa. In a statement, the IRGC accused Israel of launching a dangerous escalation by attacking civilian and energy infrastructure, warning that the conflict could expand to regional energy targets and trigger wider economic repercussions with global consequences.


The development unfolded after the IDF launched airstrikes on Iranian petrochemical facilities in southwest Iran. In a statement, the military stated that the Israeli Air Force struck “several targets” at the petrochemical complex in the Mahshahr area, with more inputs related to the action will be provided later.

Also read: Israel strikes Iranian Petrochemical facilities after fresh missile exchange, Netanyahu to hold security meeting

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US ask Israel to avoid attacks on Iran

The latest exchange unfolded after US President Trump reportedly told the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid any attacks on Iran. Israel said its latest strikes were carried out in response to an Iranian missile attack on northern Israel a day earlier, which itself had been launched following Israeli operations against Hezbollah targets in Beirut. The attack marked Israel's first direct strike on Iran since a ceasefire took effect two months ago. Iranian state media reported explosions in several cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz and Najafabad.


On the previous night, Iran launched multiple missile barrages at northern Israel, marking the first such attack since the truce was established in April. Additional rockets were later fired towards Jerusalem and parts of central and southern Israel. Iran accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire after conducting strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, where at least two people were reportedly killed. Israel's military said those attacks were a response to rocket fire launched at northern Israel by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

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The US has been putting pressure on Israel to hold off on its attacks in Lebanon, allowing Washington a space for a regional deal with Iran. In response, Israel has sought to separate the two military fronts. However, in another widening escalation, a missile was also launched at Israel from Yemen this morning - a place for the Iran-backed Houthis.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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