/Israel strikes Iranian Petrochemical facilities after fresh missile exchange, Netanyahu to hold security meeting

The IDF confirmed on Monday (June 8) of launching airstrikes on Iranian petrochemical facilities in southwest Iran. In a statement, the military stated that the Israeli Air Force struck “several targets” at the petrochemical complex in the Mahshahr area, with more inputs related to the action will be provided later.



The move followed after Iran fired at Israel early morning after Israel’s military claimed to have launched strikes on military targets in central and western Iran early this morning. The latest exchange unfolded after US President Trump reportedly told the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid any attacks on Iran.



Israel said its latest strikes were carried out in response to an Iranian missile attack on northern Israel a day earlier, which itself had been launched following Israeli operations against Hezbollah targets in Beirut. The attack marked Israel's first direct strike on Iran since a ceasefire took effect two months ago. Iranian state media reported explosions in several cities, including Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz and Najafabad.

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Iran accuses Israel of breaching ceasefire

On the previous night, Iran launched multiple missile barrages at northern Israel, marking the first such attack since the truce was established in April. Additional rockets were later fired towards Jerusalem and parts of central and southern Israel.



Iran accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire after conducting strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, where at least two people were reportedly killed. Israel's military said those attacks were a response to rocket fire launched at northern Israel by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

The US has been putting pressure on Israel to hold off on its attacks in Lebanon, allowing Washington a space for a regional deal with Iran. In response, Israel has sought to separate the two military fronts. However, in another widening escalation, a missile was also launched at Israel from Yemen this morning - a place for the Iran-backed Houthis.