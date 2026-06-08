Israel's military on Monday (June 8) said that it has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory. It said that the aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. This comes after Iran and Israel resumed the war in West Asia by launching missiles at each other. In a statement, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis announced a total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea. The group in March had pledged to avenge the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed in Israel-US strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026. Towards the end of March, the group said it fired barrage of ballistic missiles targeting sensitive Israeli military sites. As the war was at the verge of escalation, Iran and the US announced a ceasefire in the first week of April.

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What we know about Houthis involvement?

The Yemeni Armed Forces in a statement announced a rocket barrage targeting Israeli sites in Tel Aviv, claiming the operation achieved its objectives accurately. The group said the attack was conducted in response to Israeli actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, American and Israeli aggression against the "axis of resistance" and the blockade and pressure imposed on Yemen and allied groups. The statement framed the operation as part of a "unified fronts" strategy and went on to announce “a complete and total ban on Israeli enemy maritime navigation in the Red Sea.” “We affirm that we will confront escalation with escalation. We affirm the right of our people and the free peoples of our nation to confront the American-Israeli aggression,” the statement said.

After Iran struck Israel, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV carried a statement by the group. It said that the Iranian operation, a response to Israeli airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburb earlier in the day, reinforced the “equation of unified fronts” and defied Israel’s “impunity.” It added that the “axis of resistance” remained in constant coordination to address regional developments, warning Israel against any escalation, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

As the strikes renewed, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and senior IDF officials said that it is “fully prepared for both attack and defense.” Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to hold security cabinet meeting at 11 a.m, The Times of Israel reported.