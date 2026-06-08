/Israel attacks Iran despite Trump's plea for restraint: Is Netanyahu defying US president?

Iran's Mehr News agency on Monday (June 8) reported that several explosions were heard in capital Tehran as well as in cities of Tabriz and Isfahan. Soon after, the Israel Defense Forces said that it has struck military targets in the western and central region of Iran. This comes after Iran launched massive ballistic missile strike on Ramat David air base in northern Israel in what it described as a response to attack in Beirut. The attack comes even as US President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not retaliate.