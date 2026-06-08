Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Israel attacks Iran despite Trump's plea for restraint: Is Netanyahu defying US president?

Israel attacks Iran despite Trump's plea for restraint: Is Netanyahu defying US president?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 07:18 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 07:18 IST
Israel attacks Iran despite Trump's plea for restraint: Is Netanyahu defying US president?

Iran-Israel-US war Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Explosions were reported in Tehran after Iran launched missile strikes on Israel, escalating tensions in the Middle East. Tehran also warned it could block another key maritime chokepoint if Israel intensifies its attacks, raising concerns over regional security and global energy supplies.

Iran's Mehr News agency on Monday (June 8) reported that several explosions were heard in capital Tehran as well as in cities of Tabriz and Isfahan. Soon after, the Israel Defense Forces said that it has struck military targets in the western and central region of Iran. This comes after Iran launched massive ballistic missile strike on Ramat David air base in northern Israel in what it described as a response to attack in Beirut. The attack comes even as US President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to not retaliate.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics