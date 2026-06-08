/Trump-Netanyahu breakup? US president says 'I call the shots, he doesn't' but Netanyahu goes on to strike Iran

The relationship US President Donald Trump said Benjamin Netanyahu is going through a tough patch amid Iran war negotiations. In his latest interview on Sunday (June 7), Trump said that Netanyahu has no option but to accept a deal that the US reaches with Iran. Trump emphasized that it is he who calls the shots and not the Israeli prime minister. Last week, Trump made an angry phone call to Netanyahu as Israel expanded its operations in Lebanon.

“I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots…He won’t have any choice,” Trump told The Financial Times on Sunday. Trump insisted Iran’s Sunday night missile attack on Israel is “not going to have any impact on the deal.” “We’ll see how it ends up. But they were attacks that did not kick at all. It’s one of those things that’s been going for 3,000 years, or 47 years, depending on how you count,” he added.

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Did Netanyahu ignore Trump's warning?

After Iran attacked Israel, Trump said that he would urge Netanyahu to not retaliate. He also reportedly spoke with the Israeli PM and secured his agreement. However, soon after Trump's plea, Israeli Military said it has attacked military targets in western and central Iran. Explosions were heard in Tehran, Tabriz, Karaj and Isfahan. It is unclear if Netanyahu is going ahead with the Iran plan without Trump's nod.

Tense phone call between Trump and Netanyahu

Last Monday, Axios reported that trump's call with Netanyahu was expletive laden. He reportedly told the Israeli PM that he is “fucking crazy” and that everyone “hates Israel.” He also said that Netanyahu would be in jail if not for him. He demanded Israel agree to a ceasefire with the Hezbollah in Lebanon. Trump later confirmed the report in an interview saying he did shout at Netanyahu but pressed that he likes the Israeli PM. "I wouldn't say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with ​Lebanon, you know…I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him."