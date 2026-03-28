/Iran reports attack near Bushehr nuclear plant again, IAEA urges military restraint

Iran has claimed a new strike in the area of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog. This is the third incident of strike on an Iranian nuclear plant in 10 days. However, the attack did not lead to any damage to the operating reactor and no radiation release was reported, said Iranian authorities to IAEA. The nuke plant continues to operate normally.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has reiterated that any strike damaging a reactor could lead to a major radiological incident, urging “maximum military restraint.”

US preparing ground invasion?

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Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump is gearing up to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. A possible ground operation in the Kharg Island is also on the cards.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) immediately reacted to the news by sending a stern warning to the US-Israel forces on the possibility of ground operation within Iranian territory. In an address to the American people, the IRGC appealed not to be "misled by warmongers Trump and Netanyahu".

"Don't send your children to hell with the deceit of Netanyahu and Trump. The invading soldiers will be deeply drowned and disappear in the million-strong sea of the Iranian nation," read the statement by IRGC.

"The truth of the war you must observe at American gas stations, on the streets of Iran, and in the skies of Tel Aviv and Haifa," the statement read further.