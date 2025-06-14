/Iran remains defiant for nuclear power, ditching diplomatic playbook

Following the pre-emptive air strikes, Iran remains defiant in its pursuit of nuclear power, underscoring not just its resilience but also doubling down with its rhetoric, claiming it as its ‘sovereign right’ to nuclear enrichment and missile power.

"One should not speak to such a predatory regime except in the language of power," Iran declared, “The world now better understands Iran’s insistence on the right to enrichment, nuclear technology, and missile power.”

While this seems like the usual rhetoric from Iran but the timing, tone, and consequences of this declaration point to a significant escalation in the region.

Iran ditching the diplomatic playbook

For years, Iran has walked a thin line between its nuclear ambitions and, at the same time, insisting it was committed to peaceful energy use, by remaining a party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

But this latest statement is devoid of any diplomatic pretence. Instead, it embraces an unambiguous and confrontational assertion, one that leaves the talks in Oman in the dark. Iran will pursue its nuclear plans as a national right but not as a diplomatic concession; furthermore, its refusal to comment on the diplomatic talks with the United States hints at the end of the era of nuclear negotiation, as it is approaching weapon-grade uranium enrichment.

This comes as a response to Israel's covert and overt operations in Iran, which targeted 100 nuclear and military sites, and killed several top leaders in its armed forces. The air strike, which had used US intelligence, had outraged Iran. Though the United States maintain the strike was unilateral from Israel, it has claimed awareness about the planning of the same. US President Donald Trump has changed his tone from professing caution and restraint to Israel to pride and praise of its military excellence, which leaves little room for the resumption of the talks.

This should raise concern across the world, as Iran is not just any simple nation; it is a theocratic state which believes it has a divine right to rule. It poses as the leader of the Islamic world, but this rhetoric is not just for deterrence but of ideological conviction and narrative dominance. Tehran's bold posture will embolden its proxies like Hezbollah, Houthi, Iraqi Militia and Hamas and will destabilise the region.

More than anything, this implies a strategic failure or at least a setback for the United States' foreign policies, which failed to contain Iran diplomatically. Israel is acting independently, and possibly with U.S. approval, even if it's unofficial. For critics, US policy is more reactive than strategic. The US perceived Iran as weak, and it might remain silent or retaliate slowly; instead, it took the situation to silently exit the JCPOA.