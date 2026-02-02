/Iran releases protester Erfan Soltani on bail days after global outrage over reported death sentence

The 26-year-old Iranian man Erfan Soltani, who was arrested by the Iranian regime amid protest in the country has been released on bail, according to his lawyer and human rights groups cited by news agency AFP. Soltani became the focus of international community during last month’s anti-government protests when reports surfaced that he will be executed by the regime. Soltani has been released on bail of two billion tomans ($12,600). His lawyer said that the amount has been paid and he had been paid and he received all of his belongings, including his cellphone. It is not clear for how many days is his bail valid.
Who is Erfan Soltani?
Erfan Soltani was arrested on January 10 amid Iranian regime's crackdown on protests. It was widely reported that he would be hanged by the regime. His family told Arina Moradi, a member of the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, that they were unaware of his whereabouts for days after he was arrested, and claimed that they were informed about the death sentence four days later. However, the state media clarified that he was not sentenced to death amid worldwide backlash and Trump's warning. 26-year-old Soltani is a clothing shop employee and is a resident of Fardis, Karaj. He was arrested on charges of "propaganda against the Islamic system" and “acting against national security.” It was also reported that after his sister's failed attempt to access to his files, his family appealed to US President Donald Trump to stop his execution, stating that he was "never a political activist, just part of the younger generation who was protesting against the current situation in Iran."
What we know about Iran protest and tensions with US
People of Iran took to streets amid collapsing economy and falling Iranian rial in December 2025. The protest soon widened into a large-scale unrest against Khamenei-led regime. Protest also began abroad in support of the internal protests. Some protesters called for the return of Iran's exiled Crown Prince and son of Shah, Reza Pahlavi, prompting him to be an active voice online supporting the protest. This paved way for US to back the protest, with Trump saying it is time for “regime change,” though he didn't endorse him. Iranian regime soon started brutal crackdown against the protesters and Trump threatened to attack Iran if the regime does not sign a nuclear deal with Washington.