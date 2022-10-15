Iran denies claims that it supplied weapons to Russia 'for being used in war against Ukraine'

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday (October 15) that it has not supplied Russia with weapons "to be used in the war in Ukraine".

The statement comes as Ukraine and the West have been claiming that Moscow had used Iran-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.

After last week's attacks on Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russian forces used Iranian drones in attacks.

ALSO READ | Clash between NATO and Russian forces will lead to a 'global catastrophe', warns Putin

Rejecting all the claims, Iran reiterated that it did not provide Russia with weapons for the ongoing Ukraine war.

The Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement that Amir-Abdollahian has "emphasised that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine."

The Iranian foreign minister said in a call with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho that "we believe that the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war. We have not considered and do not consider war to be the right path either in Ukraine or in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen."

WATCH | US-Ukraine Relations: US vows further $725 million aid to Ukraine

ALSO READ | Russia begins evacuation of civilians from Kherson in Ukraine

Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Iran's official stance of neutrality over the war in a separate phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday.

He said, "We have defence cooperation with Russia, but our policy regarding the war in Ukraine is not sending weapons to the conflicting parties, but stopping the war and ending the displacement of people."

Iran has claimed multiple times that it didn't supply weapons to Russia for war but last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alleged arms deliveries to Moscow.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.