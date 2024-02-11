Iran recruiting British Muslims on pilgrimage in Middle East to spy on Jews: Report

Iran is recruiting British Muslims on pilgrimage tours to various Middle Eastern countries to spy on Jews and Jewish targets in the United Kingdom, a report in the DailyMail has claimed.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is said to be behind the recruitment process. The modus operandi involves the IRGC recruiters approaching Shiite Muslims visiting religious sites in the Middle East and asking them to gather classified or useful information about prominent Jews,synagogues and Iranian dissidents

The publication claimed that British Muslims visiting the holy Iraqi city of Kerbala in September last year were approached to spy for Iran.

“We do not know the scale of Iranian agents inside Europe and the UK, but all it takes is for one to slip through the net," an unnamed source was quoted as saying.

The report added that some Iranians who come to study at British universities as international students on state scholarships also act as spies.

Quoting a British official, the report claimed that the Iranian regime also utilised British-based organised crime networks to carry out attacks on US soil.

Iran vs Israel

Iran and Israel are perennial foes. For years, the two countries have accused each other of spying and waging a shadow war.

They are currently locked in a fight over Iran's nuclear programme. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and has repeatedly threatened to take military action to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Additionally, the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group, operating from Lebanon has been routinely attacking Israel after the events of October 7, leading to further escalation in tension between the two countries.

Since Tel Aviv started retaliating against Hamas over the terrorist attack last year, Hezbollah has attempted to engage Israel as well as its allies in confrontation.

Last month, Tehran increased the hostilities with Israel by executing four people it said had links to Tel Aviv and its intelligence unit - Mossad.

Tehran claimed Mossad had recruited the men, about a year and a half prior to the operation. The said operation was meant to take place in the summer of 2022 but was averted by Iranian intelligence, according to the reports.