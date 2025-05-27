Iran ready to compromise on nuclear programme with US, says Tehran: Report

Iran said that it is open to compromises on its nuclear program amid talks with the United States, but uranium enrichment remains non-negotiable, Tehran's Foreign Ministry told CNN, suggesting Washington understands this position

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmalil Baghaei on Monday (May 26) said that there are "so many ways" how a compromise can be reached in talks with the US, but did not specify in what ways Iran would compromise.

"If the intention is to make sure that Iran's nuclear program would not be weaponised, I think that's something that we could simply do," Baghaei said

Reiterating the Middle Eastern nation's long-standing position in the talks with the US, he added that Iran’s right to nuclear energy would have to be protected

"If the (US) intention is to deprive Iranians of their right to peaceful nuclear energy. I think that would be very problematic to the extent that

“If the (US’) intention is to deprive Iranians of their right to peaceful nuclear energy, I think that would be very problematic to the extent that I think it would really challenge the whole process,” he said.

Iran-US talks

US President Donald Trump said that the fifth round of talks in Rome between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme were “very good”, adding that there might be "good news" soon.

"I think we could have some good news on the Iran front," the US President said on Sunday (May 25). Revealing an expected timeline for the announcement, he said it could come "over the next two days."

However, Trump's claims of progress have not received support from Iran or the mediating nation of Oman. After the latest round of negotiations, Iran's lead negotiator, Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, stressed that the negotiations were "too complicated to be resolved in two or three meetings."

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran can survive even if negotiations with the US fall through.