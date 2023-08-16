ugc_banner

Iran re-arrests journalist who interviewed Mahsa Amini's father

TehranEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Aug 16, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

A screen shows an undated video of journalist Nazila Maroufian. Maroufian has been rearrested by authorities months after she interviewed Mahsa Amini's father Photograph:(AFP)

Nazila Maroufian, 23, walked out of the Evin prison in Tehran last Sunday, posting a photograph of herself without a headscarf in defiance of the country's strict dress code for women. However, she was arrested again and was moved outside of Tehran to Qarchak women's prison.

Authorities in Iran have re-arrested journalist Nazila Maroufian who interviewed the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini whose death in custody sparked months of protests. According to a report by the news agency AFP late Tuesday (August 15), Maroufian, 23, walked out of the Evin prison in Tehran last Sunday, posting a photograph of herself without a headscarf in defiance of the country's strict dress code for women.

However, she was arrested again and was moved outside of Tehran to Qarchak women's prison. The conditions of this prison have been repeatedly criticised by rights groups, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said. The HRANA said it had confirmed her re-arrest with a source close to the family.

The interview

In October last year, Maroufian published an interview on the Mostaghel Online news site with Amjad Amini- Mahsa's father. Mahsa Amini died in September last year after she allegedly violated the dress rules. 

In the interview, Amjad accused authorities of lying about the circumstances of his daughter's death. Authorities have said that the 22-year-old died due to a health problem. However, the family and activists have said she suffered a blow to the head while in custody.

The first and subsequent arrests

Maroufian was first arrested in November last year. She was later released but said in January that had been sentenced to two years in jail, suspended for five years, on charges of propaganda against the system and spreading false news. Rights groups said that the journalist was again ordered back to Evin prison in early July.

Citing data from New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, AFP reported that 95 journalists were arrested in the crackdown on the Amini protests, although most have now been released on bail.

(With inputs from agencies)

