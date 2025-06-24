/Iran president says Israel and US ‘cannot impose unjust aspirations by force’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that Israel and the United States “cannot impose unjust aspirations by force”, as a fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced after 12 days of fighting.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran was forced into the military conflict to defend itself, and I hope that we will never be forced to fight again,” Pezeshkian told United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed said during a phone call, according to the official IRNA news agency.

‘Iran ready to resolve issues at negotiating table’

The Iranian president also signalled Tehran’s readiness for diplomacy. Citing Pezeshkian, Iran’s state-affiliated outlet Noor News reported that “Tehran is prepared to talk and defend the rights of the Iranian people at the negotiating table.”

Pezeshkian also said that his country was not seeking nuclear weapons but will continue to defend its “legitimate rights”.

“We expect you to explain to them, in your dealings with the United States, that the Islamic Republic of Iran is only seeking to assert its legitimate rights,” Pezeshkian said during the call with the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed.

‘Israel and Iran wanted to stop the war, equally,’ says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social that both Iran and Israel wanted the war to end.

“Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War, equally!” he said in his post, adding, “It was my great honor to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR!”

The president earlier lashed out at both countries, saying that they had violated a ceasefire announced by him.

Don’t want regime change in Iran: Trump

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling to the Netherlands for a Nato summit, Trump said he does not want a regime change in Iran.

Asked if he wants a regime change in Iran, Trump said, “No. If there was, there was, but no I don’t want it. I’d like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible.”