/Iran planning to attack US bases in UK? American military evacuates aircraft – What report claims

US military reportedly evacuated its aircraft from a Royal Air Force base in England on Monday (Nov 9) due to an Iranian threat. According to a report, two US refuelling tankers operating from RAF Mildenhall diverted to Germany earlier in the day. Several other tankers were subsequently relocated to Germany and other locations, according to flight-tracking data. This comes even as Trump suggested that there was “positive momentum” in diplomatic efforts to end the war after talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. He added that renewed strikes on the Islamic Republic “seem to be quite unlikely”.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, the precise nature of the threat to RAF Mildenhall remains unclear as US officials are still assessing whether it involved an imminent danger or a broader security concern. The report added that a US Air Force spokesperson stated that the US aircraft movement between bases and operating locations for various reasons was a routine activity.

Security alert raised at two RAF bases

Security at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath was raised to FPCON Charlie, a level used when intelligence suggests a terrorist attack is likely, a US official told the Journal. The latest movement follows a similar decision last month, when the Pentagon brought B-1 bombers back to the US from RAF Fairford. Officials were concerned about an alleged Iran-backed plot involving drones and other methods to target American pilots and aircraft.

Iran has warned that retaliation for any US attack would extend beyond the Middle East. The threat was also discussed during a Monday briefing for the congressional leaders known as the Gang of Eight.

Asked about concerns over possible attacks on American personnel, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: “We’ve addressed it by moving people away from the threat.”

Trump weighs options as Iran tensions persist

The developments come as President Donald Trump considers whether to launch further strikes against Iran. However, he indicated on Monday that military action was not imminent.

“A return to war with Iran was unlikely,” Trump said in a social media post. Speaking later at the White House, he added: “At this point, taking military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing.”