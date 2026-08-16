/Iran parliament approves bill criminalising contact with 'hostile' US, Israeli media

Iran's parliament has approved a controversial bill that would criminalise interviews and other communications with foreign media outlets considered hostile to the Islamic Republic, according to Iran's Shargh newspaper. The bill, which still requires review by the Guardian Council before it can become law, would prohibit interviews and participation in discussions with media outlets deemed hostile, including US and Israeli media and organisations financed by either country. Violations could result in prison sentences ranging from six months to two years.

Under the proposed legislation, Iranian citizens seeking to give interviews to other foreign media organisations would have to notify the intelligence ministry. The bill would also impose restrictions on contact with foreign embassies, offices of foreign organisations and other non-Iranian institutions. Such contact without notification and written permission from the foreign ministry could lead to fines and the loss of certain social rights.

The proposed law goes beyond media restrictions. It would increase penalties for economic crimes committed under the direction or supervision of foreigners and prohibit individuals from providing information to foreign parties without approval from the intelligence ministry. Scientific cooperation with foreign institutions would also be restricted to organisations included on an approved list.

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The legislation further targets policy or legislative proposals allegedly made under the direction of foreign intelligence services. If such proposals are considered harmful to Iran's security or independence, offenders could face prison terms of up to 30 years. Cases brought under the proposed legislation would be handled by Iran's Revolutionary Courts.

The move is not the first time Iran has introduced criminal penalties for cooperation with foreign entities. A law passed in 2025 following a 12-day war with Israel introduced tougher penalties for alleged cooperation with hostile states. The latest development comes amid heightened scrutiny of journalists and other professionals accused of maintaining ties with foreign organisations.