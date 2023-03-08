Iran makes first arrest in school poisonings as cases reach 5,000

The Iranian government on Tuesday announced that few suspects have been arrested in the case of mystery poisonings of schoolgirls, which affected more than 5,000 students since late November.

On Monday, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that the perpetrators of the "unforgivable crime" must be tracked down "without mercy" as public anger continues to mount.

In a statement, the interior ministry on Tuesday said that "a number of people", who are suspected of producing hazardous substances, have been arrested in six provinces, which includes a pupil's parent.

Iran's Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi on Tuesday said that several arrests have been made by the "intelligence agencies", "and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation".

Since late November, cases of poisoning were reported from multiple Iranian schools with people suffering from vertigo, nausea and shortness of breath, after complaining about "unpleasant" odours on school premises. Some of the girls have received treatment in the hospital.

"Twenty-five (out of 31) provinces and approximately 230 schools have been affected, and more than 5,000 schoolgirls and boys poisoned," said Mohammad-Hassan Asafari, the parliamentary fact-finding committee's member on Monday.

"Various tests are being carried out to identify the type and cause of the poisonings. So far, no specific information has been obtained regarding the type of poison used,” he added. The cases of mystery poisonings have led to a wave of anger and have increased demand for action from the government authorities.

According to a statement from the interior ministry, arrests were made in West Azerbaijan, Kermanshah, Khorasan, Khuzestan, Fars and Alborz provinces.

WATCH | Iran: Girls 'poisoned' to stop them from going to school

“One of those arrested had allegedly used their child to insert the "irritant" into the school, and then recorded videos of sick students which were sent to “hostile media" to "create fear... and close schools", the statement read.

The statement added that three suspects have been found with criminal records "including involvement in the recent riots", by which the Iranian authorities referred to the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

Amini, aged 22, was arrested by morality police over failure to follow the strict dress code for women and died in custody on September 16.

(With inputs from agencies)

