Iran-Israel war: 'Targeted Israel with ballistic missiles in coordination with Iran', say Yemen's Houthis

Yemen's Huthi rebels, supported by Iran, on Sunday (June 15) said that they had fired a number of missiles at Israel as it was under Iranian fire, after a major Israeli bombardment campaign against the Islamic republic.

The Huthis in a statement reported that they had "conducted a military operation against sensitive targets of the Israeli enemy" in central Israel.

The group, which controls huge tracts of land in Yemen including the capital Sanaa, claimed to have pounded the region "at different times throughout the last 24 hours" with "a number of Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missiles".

The Huthis claimed that their attacks were "coordinated with the operations carried out by the Iranian military". The group has been launching attacks against Israel, most of which have been intercepted, in what they say is support for Palestinians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war there.

Yemen rebels have started firing missiles and drones at Israel and Israeli-associated targets since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Israel has conducted multiple attacks against Huthi-controlled Yemen, including against ports and the Sanaa airport.

Iran has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks against Israel as Tel Aviv said it was striking Tehran while intercepting missiles from Iran. The Iranian strikes also targeted the northern Israeli port city of Haifa, following which fire was seen erupting from an oil refinery in the area.



Israel's firefighting service said that residential buildings were hit in Iranian strikes. It added that a fire started in the country's coastal and northern districts after Tehran launched a new barrage of missiles.

“Several incidents have been reported to the Israel Fire and Rescue Services command centres in the Coastal and Northern Districts, with hits on residential buildings and a fire in an open area,” Israel Fire and Rescue Services spokesman Tal Volbovitz said in a statement.