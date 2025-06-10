Iran, in its latest warning, said it is ready to face any potential Israeli strikes and would respond to them by targeting Israel’s “secret nuclear facilities.” The statement was issued by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran on Monday (June 9). The statement said that any future strike by Israel on Iran’s nuclear sites would be harmful to it as the Islamic nation has gathered some secret and sensitive information against Israel.

“These [hidden] sites would be attacked in response to any Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure,” the statement said, Iran's Mehr news agency reported.

This came after Iran claimed that its intelligence services had obtained “a vast quantity of strategic and sensitive information and documents” about Israel’s nuclear sites.

“Access to this information and the completion of the information and operational cycle have enabled the warriors of Islam [Iranian armed forces] to immediately counter any potential attack by the Zionist regime on the country’s nuclear facilities by attacking its secret nuclear facilities,” the statement read.

The council also warned that “any act of evil against (Iran’s) economic and military infrastructure” would be responded to precisely.

The statement followed multiple reports by the Iranian media that the nation has obtained intelligence materials - including sensitive documents regarding nuclear capabilities - of Israel.

The obtained materials reportedly have thousands of documents about Israel's nuclear plans and facilities.

Also, the documents reportedly were transferred from within Israel to Iran and were found long back.

But, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency said, "the large volume of documents means reviewing and analyzing images and videos has required considerable time."