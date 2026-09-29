/Iran’s IRGC appeals directly to Americans in a letter, questions US militarism and historical 'crimes'

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi explained the rationale behind the comprehensive, dozens-of-pages-long letter addressed directly to the American public. He said that Iran was “speaking directly to the American people” and is trying to create "familiarity with Iran’s logic.”

According to him, the American people are not aware of the “crimes” that the American military is committing. He claimed that the US has a unilateral flow of information with televisions and radios round the clock, enabling communication with different nations, but Iran's capabilities are limited in this regard.

“For this reason, choosing a letter as a tool to convey our message directly and clearly is a solution that was selected based on the realities that exist.”

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He said the US is geographically fortified by oceans and has countries surrounding it which do not have the military and security capabilities to pose a threat to it.

“Given this reality, the question arises: What is the purpose of deploying 800 US military bases around the world? And on what basis is the economic and logical justification for spending $1.1 trillion on the US military budget founded?” he asked.

“I am speaking directly to the American people: You must confront the reality of these numerous attacks and the consequences arising from them over the decades,” Mohebbi said.

He urged citizens in the US not to overlook historical realities of how the US have carried out attacks against several nations across different continents. Mohebbi urged people to read the letter once. The IRGC believes the current situation in Iran is affecting the image of the United States across the globe. So this is a call from the IRGC to have a platform for dialogue directly with the Iranian people.