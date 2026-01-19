/Iran internet blackout: Disruption continues on 10th day after brief, restricted restoration amid protests

Google Preferred
Jan 19, 2026
Anti-Iranian regime protesters burn an image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a gathering outside the Iranian Embassy, central London, on January 12, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Internet blackout in Iran continued on Sunday (Jan 18) after a brief and heavily restricted restoration of access, leaving the country largely cut off from the outside world for a 10th straight day amid nationwide unrest. Rights groups said that the communications shutdown is aimed at hiding a violent crackdown on protests that has reportedly killed thousands.

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said traffic levels fell again after limited access to select Google and messaging services was abruptly withdrawn.

"Traffic levels have fallen after a brief, heavily filtered restoration of select Google and messaging services in Iran," the group said on late Sunday.

This came as President Ebrahim Raisi warned that any attack on Iran’s supreme leader would amount to a declaration of war, an apparent response to US President Donald Trump’s call for new leadership in Iran.

