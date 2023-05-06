Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Farajollah Chaab for being 'corrupt on earth'

Iran on Saturday executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Farajollah Chaab for being "corrupt on earth," and allegedly leading an Arab separatist group accused of multiple attacks, including a 2018 one that killed 25 people.

Chaab, as per Reuters, was sentenced to death for his alleged offence, i.e., being "corrupt on earth," a capital offence that in Iran carries the death penalty under the nation's strict Islamic laws.

"The death sentence for Habib Chaab... nicknamed Habib Asyud, the head of the Harakat al-Nidal terrorist group... was carried out today, Saturday morning," reported the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

"He was hanged," it added.

The Swedish-Iranian national, as per AFP, had been held in Iran since October 2020 after vanishing during a visit to Turkey. According to Iran, in 2020 its forces 'detained' the alleged Arab separatist group leader in Turkey. From there, he was taken to Tehran.

He was brought to trial by Iran in 2022, wherein he was charged with leading the Harakat al-Nidal, or Arab Struggle Movement, for the Liberation of Ahwaz. The outfit, as per reports, seeks a separate state in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran.

The group is also blamed for plotting and carrying out "numerous bombings and terrorist operations" including one on a military parade in 2018, in which 25 people were killed, and almost 250 were wounded.

In March, six other members of Harakat al-Nidal were sentenced to death over attacks carried out by "orders of their European leaders," reported Mizan Online.

Swedish government which had reportedly voiced its concerns over the case has reacted to it with dismay at Chaab's execution. Talking to the press, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that the execution was "inhuman" and that his government had pleaded with Iran not to carry out the sentence.

"The death penalty is an inhuman and irreversible punishment and Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its application under all circumstances," said the Swedish Foreign Minister.

Previously Iranian state television had aired a video of Chaab in which he confessed to the 2018 attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

In the footage, Chaab also admitted to working with Saudi intelligence services.However, such confessions are frequently condemned by rights groups based outside of Iran as "forced", arguing they are often obtained under duress. According to rights groups including Amnesty International, every year, Iran executes more people than any other nation — except China — with those sentenced to death hanged.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE