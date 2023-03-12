Iran's Supreme Court upholds death sentence of Swedish-Iranian dissident

The Iranian Supreme Court upheld the death sentence handed over to a Swedish-Iranian dissident who was convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people and injured nearly 250. According to the Mizan news agency on Sunday (March 12), Habib Farajollah Chaab was sentenced to death after several court sessions in the presence of his lawyer.

The death sentence of Habib Farajollah Chaab on charges of corruption on earth through the formation, management and leadership of a rebel group called Harakat al-Nidal, and the design and execution of numerous terrorist operations in Khuzestan province, was approved by the Supreme Court, the report said.

Chaab was arrested in 2020 and has been in Iran since then. He was found on charges of "corruption on earth" and the formation of the group-Harakat al-Nidal, which Tehran calls a terrorist group. The Swedish-Iranian dissident was sentenced to death on December 6 last year.

His sentencing comes nearly a week after Iran sentenced to death six members of the rebel group. They were found guilty of armed operations between 2017 and 2019 that killed four people, including a soldier and two members of the Basij paramilitary force, local media reported on March 6.

The members were identified as- Ali Mojadam, Mohammad Reza Moghadam, Moein Khanfari, Habib Deris, Adnan Ghobishavi and Salem Mousavi.

Iran has had tense relations with its ethnic minorities including Arabs, Kurds, Azeris and Baluch, accusing them of aligning with neighbouring countries. And as per Amnesty International, Iran executes more people every year than any other country except China.

