Iran's judiciary executed Shahram Sadeghi on Sunday (Aug 16) following his conviction for allegedly striking multiple police officers with a car during anti-government protests in Karaj on January 8. The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online reported that Sadeghi was sentenced to death for executing an operational act in support of Israel and the United States, injuring seven officers in the incident.

The unrest originated in late December over soaring inflation and economic hardship, escalating into widespread anti-government demonstrations that reached a peak on January 8 and 9. Iranian authorities stated that over 3,000 people died during the unrest, attributing the violence to state-sponsored terrorism backed by the United States and Israel. Conversely, foreign rights groups reported that Iranian security forces fired directly upon demonstrators.

Also read: Iran publicly executes two protesters in Isfahan over January unrest

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Capital punishment rates in Iran surged following the outbreak of the West Asia war on February 28, initiated by US-Israeli military strikes against Iranian targets. A substantial proportion of these subsequent executions involved individuals connected to the winter protest movement.

Human rights tracking organisations, including Norway-based Iran Human Rights and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM), recorded at least 1,639 executions in Iran last year which is the highest single-year total recorded since 1989. Amnesty International ranks Iran second globally in total annual executions, trailing only China.

Amid the turbulence in the West Asia, Iran has struck its neighbouring regions. After Iran declared the death of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan slammed the nation for targeting its neighbours with missiles. The president asked Iran to act accordingly, reinforcing the idea that Tehran is not at war with neighbours like the UAE.