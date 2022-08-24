Iran eased demands for nuclear deal, says US official

A US official said on Tuesday (August 23) that Iran was dropping demands to block some nuclear inspections. These are the latest concessions the Islamic Republic will be making towards revival of 2015 nuclear deal.

The nuclear deal was struck between Iran and world powers including the US in 2015. However, former US president Donald Trump unilaterally took the country out of the pact in 2018. Negotiations have been going on to restore the deal which was hailed as landmark deal when it was inked.

Iran is also relaxing its insistence that Washington remove the powerful Revolutionary Guards from a terrorism blacklist, a key dispute in indirect negotiations that had stalled after a year and a half.

Iran has been combative recently over the issue of inspection of some of its nuclear plants.

In June, Iran disconnected a number of IAEA cameras after the UN body's board censured Tehran for not adequately explaining previous traces of uranium.

A senior official in President Joe Biden's administration said Iran has "made concessions on critical issues" and that reports of new US compromises were "categorically false."

"In addition to the nuclear constraints Iran would have to implement, the IAEA would again be able to implement the most comprehensive inspections regime ever negotiated, allowing it to detect any Iranian effort to pursue a nuclear weapon covertly," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"Much of that international monitoring would remain in place for an unlimited amount of time."

US President Joe Biden took office vowing to restore the agreement, but faced insistence from Iran on lifting all sanctions imposed by Trump

