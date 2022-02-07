Iran deal talks to resume on Tuesday, Tehran says sanctions removal a 'red line'

Iran said on Monday (February 7) that removal of sanctions remained a 'red line' to revive Iran nuclear deal. The indirect talks between Iran and the USA are slated to resume on Tuesday (February 8). The European Union confirmed resumption of talks in Vienna in statement on Monday.

Iran nuclear deal was struck by USA and other world powers in 2015. Under the deal, sanctions on Iran were lifted under promises from the Islamic republic of comprehensively limiting its nuclear program. However, former US president Donald Trump took America out of the deal in 2018 re-imposing crippling sanctions on Iran.

"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference on Monday.

"If the U.S. returns to Vienna with a political decision and a specific agenda ... to remove the sanctions, then surely it will be possible to reach a deal quickly."

Iran's lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani would return to Vienna on Tuesday, Khatibzadeh said.

After eight rounds of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington since April, differences remain about the speed and scope of lifting sanctions on Tehran, including Iran's demand for a US guarantee of no further punitive steps, and how and when to restore curbs on Iran's atomic work.

The talks paused on January 28 as top negotiators returned to their respective capitals for consultations. US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Sunday (February 6) said he would soon return to Vienna, insisting the pact could still be revived.

