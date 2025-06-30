/Iran criminalises Starlink use; imposes death penalty for cooperation with Israel, US, or 'hostile groups'

In a sweeping and controversial move, Iran's parliament, as per reports, has passed a law that imposes the death penalty for a broad range of activities deemed as cooperation with Israel, the United States, or any group considered hostile to the Islamic Republic. The new legislation has also criminalised unauthorised use of satellite internet tools, including Starlink by Elon Musk's SpaceX. As per reports, the law frames such collaborations as "corruption on earth"—a term rooted in Islamic jurisprudence that is punishable by death under Iranian law.

Punishable by death

According to an Iran International report, the law states that "any intelligence, espionage, or operational activity for Israel, the US, or other hostile regimes and groups or their agents against the country’s security or national interests is considered corruption on earth and punishable by death".

It further criminalises "any security, military, economic, financial, or technological action or any direct or indirect assistance knowingly done to approve, strengthen, consolidate, or legitimise Israel." This, too, is punishable by death.

The third article outlines further capital punishments for manufacturing, importing, or using drones for sabotage or military purposes against critical infrastructure. It also includes cyberattacks and interference with communication networks or public utilities under its death penalty provisions. Even receiving money from foreign intelligence sources—whether or not one acts on it—can be prosecuted under the law.

Beyond capital crimes, the law carries heavy prison terms for various forms of dissent. Political, cultural, media, or propaganda activities that, in the government's view, could incite public fear or division or harm national security can result in 10 to 15 years behind bars. Furthermore, sharing content with "hostile foreign networks" that weakens morale or create division results in two to five years in prison. Meanwhile, participating in unauthorised protests during wartime can carry a sentence of five to ten years.

The legislation also targets digital tools used to bypass Iran's state-controlled internet. As per the law, the use or import of unauthorised internet communication using tools like SpaceX's Starlink is punishable by six months to two years in prison. Importing more than ten such devices "with intent to oppose the Islamic Republic" could lead to up to a decade in jail.

No statute of limitations applicable?