/Iran claims breakthrough in Geneva talks, Vance says Tehran ignoring Trump's 'red lines'

Iran on Tuesday (Feb 17) said that Washington and Tehran have reached an understanding after the vital US-Iran talks in Geneva. However, US President Donald Trump's second-in-command, Vice President JD Vance, claims that Iran has yet to acknowledge the United States' "red lines". This comes as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the Geneva talks "more constructive" than the previous round earlier this month.

Vance slams Iran over 'red lines'

Talking to Fox News, Vance categorised the talks as productive, saying, " In some ways, it went well; they agreed to meet afterwards." However, he insisted that the Iranians did not seem willing to fall in line with POTUS Trump's terms. "But in other ways, it was very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through," said the US Vice President while appearing on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" programme.

Vance said that while the US will "keep working on it," Trump has the discretion to decide the "natural end" of the diplomatic efforts, hinting at possible military intervention, which the POTUS had warned about in recent days. "We're going to keep on working it. But of course, the president reserves the ability to say when he thinks that diplomacy has reached its natural end," Vance said.

What did Iran say about the talks?

Following the Omani-mediated talks, which were aimed at averting the possibility of US military intervention to curb Iran's nuclear programme, Iran's foreign minister told the state television that "Ultimately, we were able to reach broad agreement on a set of guiding principles, based on which we will move forward and begin working on the text of a potential agreement".