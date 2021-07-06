Iran blames Israel for sabotage attempt at Karaj nuclear site

After restarting the Bushehr nuclear plant which was closed due to a "technical fault", Iran on Tuesday blamed Israel for sabotage attempt on a nuclear site located in Karaj near Tehran.

Iran's official news agency IRNA quoted government spokesman Ali Rabiei saying: "We have had no damage to equipment. There was small damage to a roof and the (satellite) pictures were taken when the roof was removed for repairs."

Rabiei blamed Israel for trying to derail the 2015 nuclear deal talks while saying: "The Zionist regime (Israel) has carried out these actions...to halt Iran and say that the world does not need to talk to Iran."

The alleged sabotage attempt took place on June 23 at the Karaj building which reportedly belongs to the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran.

"Whenever sabotage has happened, our strength has increased,” the government spokesman declared.

The Israeli government however hasn't reacted to the development so far.

Iran had earlier blamed Israel over an explosion at the Natanz enrichment facility in April.

Meanwhile, the deputy director-general of the UN's nuclear watchdog IAEA is set to travel to Iran this week to conduct inspections. The Iranian government had earlier limited IAEA's access to nuclear sites amid talks in Vienna, however, it reached an agreement in February for limited inspection to continue.

Ali Rabii said Iran was "examining" whether to extend the temporary agreement over nuclear inspections with the IAEA.

