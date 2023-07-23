Iran bans film festival that put out poster of actress without hijab

Iranian authorities late Saturday (July 22) banned a film festival that had put out a publicity poster featuring an actress not wearing the hijab. According to a report by the state news agency IRNA, "The culture minister has personally issued an order to ban the 13th edition of the ISFA Film Festival, after using a photo of a woman without a hijab on its poster in violation of the law."

The ban comes following the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) releasing a poster for its upcoming Short Film Festival featuring actress Susan Taslimi in the 1982 film "The Death of Yazdguerd".

The festival was due to be held in September.

Wearing a hijab has been compulsory for all Iranian women since shortly after the 1979 Islamic revolution. However, since September last year, women have flouted the dress code following protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested over an alleged violation of the dress code.

Earlier in July, the police said that patrols had been relaunched to catch the increasing number of women ignoring the law.

Iranian actress sentenced to 2 years in prison for not wearing hijab

Local media reported on Wednesday that prominent Iranian actress Afsaneh Bayegan was sentenced to two years in prison. "Afsaneh Bayegan was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended over five years, for wearing a hat and failing to comply with the hijab law," the Fars news agency reported.

An Iranian court, which handed over the sentence, also ordered Bayegan, 61, to make weekly visits to a psychological centre "to treat the mental disorder of having an anti-family personality" and to submit a health certificate after her treatment.

The court's verdict banned her from using social media and leaving the country for two years. The verdict came after the actress appeared at a movie ceremony without wearing a headscarf and then shared photos on social media.

Bayegan had also expressed support for the protests triggered by Amini's death.

