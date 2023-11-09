Iran-backed Houthi rebels shoot down US drone off Yemen

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have shot down a US military drone, news agencies have reported citing US officials. Houthi rebels in past have shot down American drones, but the latest incident has taken place just when situation in the Middle East is tense due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Houthi rebels have claimed that the American MQ-9 Reaper drone war spying as part of USA's help to Israel in the ongoing war, reported AFP.

"A US military MQ-9 remotely-piloted aircraft was shot down off the coast of Yemen by Houthi forces," AFP quoted an unnamed US official.

Houthi rebels captured Yemen's capital Sanaa in the year 2014. They still control large part of the country. The rebels had claimed responsibility for shooting down the US drone earlier on Wednesday. Houthi rebels enjoy support from Iran.

Watch | Israel-Hamas war: IDF releases video of tunnel destruction: Gaza × "Our air defences were able to down an American MQ-9 while it was carrying out hostile surveillance and espionage activities in Yemeni territorial waters as part of American military support" for Israel, the Houthis said in a statement as reported by AFP.

Houthi rebels have staged attacks against Israel in recent weeks. The US Navy has also intercepted missiles fired by the rebels. After Hamas' October 7 attack, US has rushed military help to Israel and boosted US forces stationed in the region.

US strikes Iranian site in Syria

The US has carried out strikes against a weapons storage facility used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria. On Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the strikes were carried out in response to attacks on US forces in the region.

After the outbreak of Israel-Hamas war, there have been at least 40 attacks on US and coalition troops in Syria and Iraq by forces which are backed by Iran.

In his statement, Austin has said that attacks against American troops must stop.

"If attacks by Iran's proxies against U.S. forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people," Austin added.

He said that the fresh airstrikes in Syria were carried out by two F-15 fighter jets.

The US has often launched retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed elements in the region after they've attacked US forces.