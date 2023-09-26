Iran: 4 people handed death penalty over bootleg alcohol that killed 17

An Iranian court has sentenced four people to death for their involvement in selling contaminated bootleg liquor that killed 17 and sent hundreds to hospitals in June, reported news agency AFP.

As many as 11 defendants had been put on trial after being charged with capital offence charges over the distribution of toxic liquor in Alborz province, west of Tehran. Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi informed that of the 11, four were given the death penalty while the remaining received prison sentences of one to five years.

The convicts, including those who have been given the death penalty, have the option of appealing their conviction to the Supreme Court, added Setayeshi.

While 17 were killed after ingesting the contaminated alcohol, 191 were left blinded or hospitalised, leading to nationwide condemnation against the perpetrators.

According to Hossein Fazli Harikandi, chief justice of Alborz province, although most of those hospitalised had been discharged, many had to undergo dialysis and other critical lifesaving procedures.

The authorities at the time raided a cosmetic factory where they seized more than 6,000 litres (1,585 gallons) of bootleg alcohol preventing its distribution.

Sale of liquor is banned

Notably, the sale and consumption of alcohol in the Islamic Republic of Iran has been banned since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Only members of Iran's Christian, Jewish and Zoroastrian minorities are exempt from the alcohol ban. Foreigners are required to respect it.

Alcohol is considered 'haram' in Islam and most Muslim nations have strict rules regarding it. However, the prohibition has led to a huge illicit trade of bootleg alcohol with alcohol mafias controlling the underground market. Often such bootleg alcohol is adulterated with poisonous methanol.

Methanol cannot be smelled or tasted in drinks. It causes delayed organ and brain damage. Symptoms include chest pain, nausea, hyperventilation, blindness and even coma.

It is perhaps the reason that Iran's forensics institute in March stated that the country had witnessed a 30 per cent increase in the number of deaths due to drinking bootleg liquor over the last 12-month period. As many as 644 people lost their lives in 2022 due to alcohol poisoning,

At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, more than 700 people lost their lives after ingesting toxic methanol, erroneously thinking it could cure COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies)