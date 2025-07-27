/iPhone users are using Notes app to cheat on their partners. Here's how and why | WION Explains

Amid the rising number of extramarital affairs cases, it has been found that many people are using an iPhone app to cheat on their partners. As per multiple posts circulating on social media, people are now using the iPhone Notes app to cheat on their partners by using its collaboration feature to secretly communicate with others outside their relationships. The feature allows users to share notes and chat in real-time. The feature, which was earlier used for brainstorming, making grocery lists and planning surprises, is now being used to have private conversations and having secret romantic relationships.

The pattern was exposed via social media, especially on TikTok, when many users and private investigators highlighted how cheaters use the app. People were seen sharing their experiences and warning others about the misuse of the app.

Earlier, a licensed private investigator, Cassie Crofts, shared how people were using the app.

"This is the iPhone hack that cheaters are obsessed with. A lot of people worry about secret messaging apps or calculators that hide secret photos, but what a lot of people are using these days is much simpler and much harder to spot. It's the humble Notes app. Yes, the same place you pop grocery lists and all those draft angry texts to your ex," she said in the video, Daily Mail reported.

"Think about it, the suspicious partner is probably going to check your text messages, maybe even hop on Messenger, but are they going to remember to go and check the Notes app?" she added.

People reacted to the video and shared their experiences as well. "Yes. One of my best friends. His Notes app was open on his laptop, and that's how she [his girlfriend] found out," a user wrote on TikTok. "Yes, I've done it, and you can lock Notes with a custom password so even if someone gets your phone, they can't unlock the note," said another.

Why this app?

1. The app is less suspicious as it is often associated with mundane tasks like grocery lists or reminders.

2. Notes can be buried in a folder on the mobile and might not catch the eye.