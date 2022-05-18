Investigators probe whether China Eastern Airlines jet crash was an intentional act: Reports

In the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet, the investigators are probing that whether the incident occurred due to an intentional act on the flight deck, media reports said. There has been no evidence of a technical malfunction, a Reuters report said, citing sources. The flight data from a black box of the Boeing 737-800 showed someone in the cockpit had crashed the plane intentionally, said the Wall Street Journal in a report on Tuesday. It had cited sources familiar with the preliminary assessment of the US officials.

On March 21, the Boeing 737-800, which was en route from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in the mountains of Guangxi.

In a sudden plunge from the cruising altitude, the plane had went down. In the mishap, all 123 passengers and nine crew members aboard had died.

In 28 years, this accident was the China's deadliest aviation disaster.

During the rapid descent, the pilots had also not responded to the repeated calls from the air traffic controllers and nearby planes, the authorities said.

The investigators are looking for evidence to ascertain whether the crash was a "voluntary" act, Reuters reported citing sources.

(With inputs from agencies)