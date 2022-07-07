Investigating 21,000 war crimes, Ukraine tells media

Ukraine said on Thursday that it was investigating 21,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops during their invasion of the country. BBC quoted Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova who said that it was only "a question of time" when all of the war criminal are brought to court. She said that she was getting reports of 200 to 300 war crimes per day. Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes since the start of the war. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Russia denies all allegations of war crimes.

Prosecutor General Vendiktova has said that many trials on these war crimes will be held in absentia

Russia has concentrated its firepower on capturing Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. In the initial weeks of the war, Russian forces attempted to capture Ukrainian capital Kyiv but they were repelled. Russia achieved a major victory some days ago when they captured Luhansk region, part of Donetsk region.

Russia on Tuesday (July 6) accused Ukraine of torturing Prisoners of War

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that it was "verifying facts of inhuman treatment of Russian soldier prisoners in Ukraine".

Last week Moscow and Kyiv exchanged 144 prisoners of war each -- the biggest exchange since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

The committee said Moscow's soldiers told investigators about "the violence they had suffered".

According to its statement, one of the soldiers said Ukrainian medics treated him without anaesthesia and that he was "beaten, tortured with electricity" in captivity.

The soldier allegedly said he was left without food and water for days.

