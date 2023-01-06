Interpol says it arrested 'world's most wanted human trafficker'

Interpol announced on Thursday (January 5) that one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers—identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam—was arrested in Sudan.

The world organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control noted that the Eritrean national was detained after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates.

In a release published on Thursday, Interpol said that the notorious migrant smuggler is known for his particularly cruel and violent treatment of migrants.

Two Interpol Red Notices were issued for Habtemariam by Ethiopia and the Netherlands for migrant smuggling, human trafficking and other related crimes.

The statement also mentioned that he is wanted for heading a major criminal organisation behind the kidnapping, extortion and murder of East African migrants.

🚨 MAJOR ARREST: A notorious migrant smuggler, known for his particularly cruel & violent treatment of migrants, has been arrested in Sudan 🇸🇩 thanks to swift action by the United Arab Emirates 🇦🇪.



Find out how it happened 👇https://t.co/yYOzxwbKyc pic.twitter.com/o6Nu4WaRkK — INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) January 5, 2023 ×

Saeed Abdullah al-Suwaidi, who is the UAE's Federal Anti-Narcotics General Directorate, said in a separate statement cited by Interpol: "Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of our police officers, the world's most wanted human trafficker will no longer be able to commit his despicable actions."

Interpol's Human Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants unit gathered intelligence in March 2022, which prompted a task force meeting with participants from Ethiopia, Sudan, The Netherlands, UAE, Europol and Regional Operational Centre in support of the Khartoum process and the African Union Horn of Africa Initiative (ROCK).

The release also highlighted how the officers explored analytical gaps, that helped them close in on the fugitive and his associates.

Stephen Kavanagh, the Interpol Executive Director of Police Services said that this is a testament to the Interpol network and what can be achieved when countries work together.

Kavanagh said, "In today's world, it is quite simply the only way to stop criminals whose repeated cruelty strips people of their dignity. More than ever, we are committed to identifying all of the members in this smuggling ring, and any others that viciously exploit people seeking a better life."

