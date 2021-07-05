Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Gupta brothers and others

Interpol has issued red notices for the Gupta family and a few others, according to the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate.

"Efforts to bring the Guptas have intensified. Interpol has issued red notices against Atul Gupta and his wife, Chetali; Rajesh Gupta and his wife, Arti; Ankit Jain, former Nulane Investment Bank of Baroda account signatory; Ravindra Nath, director of Wone Management (Pty) Ltd; Ramesh Bhat and Jagdish Parekh, the directors of Pragat Investments (Pty) Ltd," Advocate Hermione Cronje said.

The case is related to alleged procurement fraud involving R24.9, paid between November 2011 to Nulane Investment 204, a company owned and controlled by Iqbal Sharma. From there, the funds were allegedly diverted to Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd, a company owned and controlled by the Gupta family.

The R24m was purportedly paid to Nulane to conduct a feasibility study for the Free State Province’s flagship Mohoma Mobung project, on the basis that Nulane had unique skills to perform the work.

Nulane Investments however had no employees on its books and in fact subcontracted Deloitte Ltd to produce the report, for which Deloitte was paid R1.5 million. The only change made to the Deloitte report was to identify Paras diary as a suitable implementing partner for the development of a milk processing plant in Vrede.

The accused face charges of fraud and money laundering.