Internet was abuzz on India's G20 Summit, data shows

The recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi has captured the attention of internet users worldwide, with a surge in interest, especially last week weekend. The English Wikipedia article titled "2023 G20 New Delhi Summit," published in October 2022, has amassed 1.7 million global page views.

During the G20 Summit hosted in New Delhi, India found itself under the global media spotlight for several days. This attention has translated into a remarkable increase in pageviews for the English Wikipedia article. In August 2023, pageviews surged fourfold compared to July 2023, reaching over 220,000, and within the first two weeks of September 2023, they skyrocketed to over 550,000.

The heightened interest in the article not only reflects the global fascination with the event but also underscores India's prominence on the international stage. The G20 Summit and India's presidency have sparked widespread curiosity and engagement.

This fascination extends beyond the English-speaking audience, as the article has been translated into 18 languages, including French, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish, accumulating a combined total of over 1.96 million pageviews. Volunteer editors have made hundreds of edits, ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the information. In the case of the English Wikipedia G20 article alone, 166 editors have contributed over 450 edits since its publication.

While Wikipedia remained one of the sources of information, platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube played a significant role in disseminating information and fostering discussions. India's official G20 Presidency Twitter account, @g20org, garnered substantial attention with a followership of 644.4K. The use of popular hashtags like #G20India and #G20OfCourse facilitated conversations, allowing users to share insights and opinions about the summit.

YouTube, another powerful platform, became a primary source for live streaming the G20 Summit. The official G20 YouTube channel, with 67.4K subscribers, provided an accessible medium for people to watch the proceedings.

Furthermore, various Indian government YouTube channels, including PMO (Prime Minister's Office), MEA (Ministry of External Affairs), and PIB (Press Information Bureau), also streamed the summit and uploaded videos of various bilaterals, accumulating a significant number of views. This shift towards online streaming reflects a broader trend of people preferring digital platforms over traditional television for accessing important events.

The surge in online engagement during the G20 Summit underscores the growing influence of social media and digital platforms in shaping public discourse and disseminating information.