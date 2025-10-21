/Internet services disrupted worldwide due to Amazon cloud outage. What really happened?

On Monday (Oct 20), Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced an outage, and thousands of websites and apps were knocked out. The company said it has identified the root cause of the issue and is resolving it. Amazon provides cloud services to government and other users, which include data storage, on-demand computing power, and other digital services. The outage impacted social media apps like Reddit and Snapchat; the disruption in the server impacted users worldwide as these platforms use cloud infrastructure. Even streaming platforms like Amazon's Prime Video service and Disney+ were affected. Perplexity AI, the Fortnite game, Airbnb, and Duolingo also experienced the outage.

What happened?

AWS’s cloud infrastructure manages nearly one-third of the planet’s cloud infrastructure. And the issue was first flagged at 7:11 AM GMT, and it affected 76 services as per the company. Amazon initially noted, “We are investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region. We will provide another update in the next 30-45 minutes.”

Later added, “We have narrowed down the source of the network connectivity issues that impacted AWS Services. The root cause is an underlying internal subsystem responsible for monitoring the health of our network load balancers. We are throttling requests for new EC2 instance launches to aid recovery and actively working on mitigations.”

Amazon has said over 65 services have been resolved, and they continue to work to fix the major issue.

From social media users to government and other companies relying on the cloud services provided by AWS were impacted. Even mobile telephone services and messaging apps like Signal and WhatsApp were affected in Europe. Lloyds bank in the UK was also impacted.

Here’s a list of apps and websites:

·Snapchat - social media

·Fortnite - gaming service

·Duolingo - language-learning app

·Venmo - payment app

·Signal - messaging app

·Slack - corporate communications tool