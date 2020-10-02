Internet explodes with memes after Trump, who called COVID-19 a 'hoax', tests positive

The internet exploded with memes after US President Donald Trump tested positive for the fatal coronavirus on Friday.

Netizens couldn't help but recall the time when Trump had called downplayed the severeness of COVID-19, calling it a ''hoax'' and compared it to the flu. He refused to wear facemasks initially but took a u-turn after facing criticism.

BUT...IT'S A HOAX AND WILL MAGICALLY DISAPPEAR!!! CAN YOU SAY...CLOROX? pic.twitter.com/6LIcMAuW4Z — TRUMP'S GOTTA GOOOOOO 😷🌊🇺🇸 (@isitreallysin) October 2, 2020 ×

Many called the announcement a ''mere excuse'' of escaping the second presidential debate against his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Earlier, on Thursday night's debate, the president predicted that the end of the pandemic was in sight.

One Twitter user said that coronavirus was defeating Trump by 19-0.

The president, who is tested regularly for COVID-19, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run-up to the November 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

Also read: Trump, wife Melania test positive for COVID; world leaders wish fast recovery

Trump has come under sharp criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone. The president has, however, touted his management of the crisis as one of the best in the world.