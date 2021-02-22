Internet blackout continues amid crack down against protesters in Myanmar

Myanmar military continued its internet blackout for the eighth consecutive day ahead of another day of planned protests on Monday.

At least three protesters were killed on Saturday which marked the deadliest day of nationwide protests which has continued for over two weeks.

Protesters in Yangon, Monywa and Myitkyina held candlelight vigils to pay tribute to the dead as the military continued its crack down against the demonstrators.

Mandalay and Yangon have become the epicentre of protests with demonstrators clashing with authorities. Myanmar's military had replaced the democratic government on February 1 in a coup as it arrested pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top leaders of her NLD party.

The protesters have been demanding a return to democracy and freedom for Suu Kyi, however, the military has continued its clampdown and declared a state of emergency for one year, although they have promised to hold elections without setting a date.

The military has accused voter fraud in the November elections which was won by Suu Kyi's NLD party.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the use of "deadly violence" against the crowd, saying: "The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable."

Canada, Britain and the United States had earlier sanctioned the Myanmar generals even as European Union foreign ministers are set to meet on Monday to discuss measures against Myanmar's military regime.