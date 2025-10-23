Artworks of Algerian-French artist Hanan Benammar, on display at a Kochi art gallery, Kerala, were allegedly vandalised by two other artists who claimed that the pieces were obscene. The incident took place during the international exhibition titled Estranged Geographies at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi, where artists Hochimin P H and Sudamshu reportedly damaged Benammar’s seven linocut graphic prints.

The exhibition was organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. It was opened on October 18 and is scheduled to last for a month. The seven linocut graphic prints of Benammar were on display at the exhibition, and it was curated by Anushka Rajendran and Damian Christinger.

The Akademi chairperson condemned the attack

According to a report in the Indian Express, Hochimin P H and Sudamshu reportedly tore away the seven prints around 6:30 pm on Wednesday. When the gallery was closing and only two people were present. In response to the incident, the Akademi’s chairperson, Murali Cheeroth, condemned the attack, assuring to file a complaint with the local police against the vandalism.

“The incident is an attack on artistic freedom and has outraged the art community in Kerala. The damaged work was part of a prestigious international show, which was backed by reputed cultural organisations and embassies. The attack was meant to disrupt the state’s peaceful landscape,” he said.

The Akademi chairperson claimed that there was no obscenity which was alleged by the persons who reportedly vandalised Benammar’s seven linocut graphic prints. “It was a baseless campaign. Instead of raising concerns through discussion, they vandalised the gallery. If we had interfered in the stated work, it would have been depicted as censoring from the Akademi,” he added.

On Thursday, Hanan Benammar expressed concern over the vandalisation of her artwork by a Kerala artist, and she described the incident as an attack on artistic freedom and free expression.