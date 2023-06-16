Injured Nottingham van attack victims in stable condition

The authorities released an update on Friday on the condition of three victims who were allegedly hit by a van during the Nottingham attacks and immediately rushed to hospital.

Nottingham University Hospital (NUH) spokesman confirmed that two victims were in stable condition, whereas, one was discharged from the hospital, as per Nottingham Post reports.

The two victims who lost their lives in the stabbing incident included Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19 years old. Relatives of both of these victims held a vigil on Wednesday (June 14) and paid tribute. Both of the students studied at Nottingham University. They were found dead on a city centre street with stab wounds on Tuesday (June 13).

Another man, 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates, was then also found dead with knife wounds on a road about two miles (3.2 km) away. A van, stolen from the caretaker, was then driven at three people, leaving one man critically injured in hospital. After the vehicle was stopped, police used a stun gun to arrest a 31-year-old man, and say they are not looking for any other suspects.

According to the local media reports, thousands joined the vigil outside Nottingham University.

Counter-terrorism officers are helping with the investigation, but Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Kate Meynell said they were keeping an open mind about the motive. Complete devastation not enough to describe our pain: Victim’s family The family of Barnaby Webber said that he was a "beautiful, brilliant, bright young man".

"Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain," the family said in a statement issued by police.

"He was a talented and passionate cricketer. At 19, he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man," they added.

"We were so incredibly proud of Grace's achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends," said Kumar's family. Call for restraint On Wednesday (June 14) UK interior minister Suella Braverman urged people not to make any speculations about the attack.

Her appeal came after claims online and on some television channels about the identity of the 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

"It's completely natural to seek answers immediately when something terrible happens but it's also vital that those answers are wholly accurate," Braverman told MPs.

"Speculating out loud is never helpful and runs the risk of being counterproductive," she added. "The police have asked for patience while the inquiries continue."

Braverman assured that anti-terrorism police were helping Nottinghamshire police in the investigation, "though this does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack". PM Sunak offers condolences Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was continuously being briefed about the developments in the Nottingham attack case. He said, “My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

He also thanked the emergency services for dealing with the "shocking incident" in the city, which is home to more than 320,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies)