/Initial military inquiry finds US forces responsible for strike on Iran school that killed 168 children

An ongoing military investigation has found that the United States was responsible for a deadly Tomahawk missile strike on an Iranian elementary school, according to US officials and others familiar with the preliminary findings. The February 28 strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school building appears to have resulted from a targeting error by the US military. The strike was intended for a nearby Iranian base that the school building had once been part of, the investigation found. Officers at US Central Command conducted the strike coordinates using outdated intelligence data supplied by the Defense Intelligence Agency, according to people briefed on the inquiry. Officials stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages and that key questions remain unresolved, including why the outdated information was not verified before the strike.