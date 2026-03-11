Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Initial military inquiry finds US forces responsible for strike on Iran school that killed 168 children

Initial military inquiry finds US forces responsible for strike on Iran school that killed 168 children

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 21:47 IST | Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 21:47 IST
Initial military inquiry finds US forces responsible for strike on Iran school that killed 168 children

In this aerial handout picture released by the Iranian Press Center, mourners dig graves during the funeral for children killed in a reported strike on a primary school in Iran’s Hormozgan province in Minab on March 3, 2026 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (March 7) had blamed Iran for the devastating strike on an elementary school in southern Iran that killed at least 168 children and 14 teachers

An ongoing military investigation has found that the United States was responsible for a deadly Tomahawk missile strike on an Iranian elementary school, according to US officials and others familiar with the preliminary findings. The February 28 strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school building appears to have resulted from a targeting error by the US military. The strike was intended for a nearby Iranian base that the school building had once been part of, the investigation found. Officers at US Central Command conducted the strike coordinates using outdated intelligence data supplied by the Defense Intelligence Agency, according to people briefed on the inquiry. Officials stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages and that key questions remain unresolved, including why the outdated information was not verified before the strike.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics