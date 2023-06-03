Indonesia's peace plan for Russia-Ukraine war draws criticism at defence meet

During the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore, Indonesia's defense minister Prabowo Subianto, put forth a plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, his proposal received swift criticism from other attendees. Subianto called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, citing the adverse effects of the conflict on Asian nations' economies and food supplies.

He suggested a ceasefire at the current positions of the conflicting parties and the establishment of demilitarized zones, which would be guaranteed by observers and United Nations peacekeeping forces.

“I call on Russia and Ukraine to embark on an immediate cessation of hostilities,” Subianto said.

Subianto also proposed a "referendum in the disputed areas" to be organized by the UN. Furthermore, he expressed Indonesia's readiness to contribute units to a potential UN peacekeeping operation.

Indonesia, following its non-aligned diplomacy approach, had previously attempted to mediate peace.

The Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, visited Kyiv and Moscow and held meetings with the leaders of both countries. However, Subianto's proposal faced criticism at the summit, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stating that peace in Ukraine must be achieved on "just" terms, implying a fair resolution.

Subianto responded by emphasizing Indonesia's perspective and history, stating that he was presenting a conflict resolution plan without taking sides.

"I'm putting forward a conflict resolution plan," he added. "I'm not saying who is right or who is wrong."

Indonesia had previously voted in favor of a UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but it has not implemented economic sanctions against Moscow. China's peace plan on Russia-Ukraine conflict China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a document called "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This document outlines a 12-point peace plan proposed by China to bring an end to the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. The plan includes calling for a ceasefire, taking into account Russia's security concerns, providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, facilitating prisoner exchanges, and lifting unilateral sanctions, among other measures.

However, this peace plan was met with skepticism by European Union politicians due to its vagueness. While Beijing claims to be a neutral party in the conflict, it has faced criticism for its refusal to condemn Russia's invasion.