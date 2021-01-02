Indonesian scientists have developed a breathalyser that can detect coronavirus

Scientists in Indonesia have developed a simple breath analyser test that can electronically 'smell' the novel coronavirus and detect infection in under two minutes.

The GeNose C-19 device uses artificial intelligence — in the form of an electronic nose — to analyse a breath sample and identify elements that are unique to COVID-19.

The government granted a distribution permit for GeNose only last week. It said the test would allow mass testing of coronavirus at hospitals, airports, seaports and other public places in the world's fourth most populous country.

The breathalyser was developed by scientists at Gadjah Mada University in Jogjakarta, in central Java, where three hospitals are already using it to screen patients for COVID-19.

So far 2,000 people have been tested with the device -- which has proven to be more than 90 per cent accurate.

Indonesia has so far registered more than 735,000 coronavirus infections, and 22,000 deaths -- the highest death toll in South-East Asia.

