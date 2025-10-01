/Indonesia school collapse: 91 students still trapped under rubble

Around 91 young students are believed to be still trapped under the ruins of a collapsed school on Indonesia's main island of Java, National Disaster and Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said on Tuesday (Sep 30). In a statement released late at night, Muhari revealed that the figure was based on student attendance data. Earlier in the day, officials said that at least three people had been killed, and 99 others were hospitalised, some of them with critical injuries. They further warned that the death toll could increase with dozens still trapped under the rubble.