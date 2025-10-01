/Indonesia school collapse: 91 students still trapped under rubble

91 students are still feared trapped under the rubble after a school building collapsed in East Java, Indonesia. At least three students have died and 99 were injured in the tragedy. Rescue teams are working amid fears the death toll could rise.
Around 91 young students are believed to be still trapped under the ruins of a collapsed school on Indonesia's main island of Java, National Disaster and Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said on Tuesday (Sep 30). In a statement released late at night, Muhari revealed that the figure was based on student attendance data. Earlier in the day, officials said that at least three people had been killed, and 99 others were hospitalised, some of them with critical injuries. They further warned that the death toll could increase with dozens still trapped under the rubble.
Also read | Indonesia school collapse: At least one dead, dozens injured; 65 students feared trapped under rubble
According to National Disaster and Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari, "Based on student attendance data, 91 people are suspected to be buried under building materials."
On Monday (Sep 29), as the students were performing afternoon prayers at the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, East Java, the building, which was undergoing unauthorised expansion, suddenly collapsed. While the female students praying in another section of the building reportedly escaped unharmed, the victims of the tragedy are mostly boys aged 12 to 17, studying in grades seven to eleven.
Also read | ‘People buried under rubble’: Philippines quake death toll rises to 26, over 147 injured; rescuers search for survivors