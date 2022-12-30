Indonesia removes all remaining measures to control Covid-19 pandemic

Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the removal of all restrictions imposed for controlling the spread of Covid-19 with immediate effect since most of the citizens of the country have antibodies to coronavirus.

"There will be no more restrictions on gatherings and movements," said the president, while addressing a news conference, adding that the government took the decision on the basis of the country's latest infection figures.

Before the president made the announcement, the government had removed most mobility restrictions for people who have received at least one booster vaccine shot, however, masks needed to be worn indoors and they needed to use a COVID tracker app, when going to public spaces.

President Widodo appealed to the citizens of Indonesia to remain vigilant against the coronavirus, and continue wearing masks when in a crowd or indoors.

Indonesia had earlier reported the highest rate of infections in Asia, however, in the past week, there has been a decrease in cases reported daily to below 1,000, with deaths and hospitalisations relatively low.

The fourth-most populous nation in the world has till now recorded more than 6.7 million cases of coronavirus overall and 160,583 fatalities.

Two vaccine shots have been administered to almost 75% of Indonesians who are above the age of 6 or 174.7 million people and one booster dose has been administered to about 68.5 million, as per the health ministry data.