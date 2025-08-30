Police vehicle rammed through protestors: Why are anti-government protests in Indonesia turning deadly?

Indonesia has been rocked by a wave of protest that began in Jakarta and engulfed all the major cities, such as Makassar, Bandung, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, and Bali. Three people have reportedly died, and protestors have set fire to the regional parliamentary building. Public transport was closed on Saturday near the protest site in Jakarta, as local media reported vandalism of public transportation. Yesterday, protesters outside the Jakarta police headquarters set fire to tyres and road barricades. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, as protestors threw firecrackers at them.

Why are Indonesians protesting?

The protest erupted across the country when citizens figured out that the Indonesian lawmakers are receiving a generous amount, around IDR 50 million, as a housing allowance, IDR 12 million for food, and IDR 7 million for transport, on top of a base salary of IDR 6.5 million. This was 14 times the minimum wage of an Indonesian; it was perceived by many Indonesians as excessive, as they are facing an unusually high inflation, stagnant wages and widening inequality.

Public anger intensified after Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old delivery rider, was killed by a police vehicle in a protest clash on August 28. President Prabowo Subianto, in a video message, shared his condolences for the unnatural demise of the man. The National police confirmed that seven officers were placed under 20 days' detention for violating the code of ethics. But videos circulating on social media show Brimob vehicles barrelling into the crowd, fueling public anger.

“I am shocked and disappointed by the excessive actions of the officers. I have ordered that last night’s incident be thoroughly and transparently investigated, and that the officers involved must be held accountable," said President Prabowo Subianto.

Even though the Police are taking accountability, the fire is not doused. 'Justice for Affan!' has echoed in the street as protestors were riding through the night with slogans of ‘life for a life’.

This outrage is not just from one incident; it is a culmination of successive corruption and political privileges. Indonesians feel that political elites are disconnected from the ordinary citizen. On Aug 28, labour groups had staged protests across the country to stop outsourcing and low wages, while protests were also seen against the 250 per cent increase in local governments' tax.